A Chinese man kidnapped from his family as a toddler meets with his parents again

data-adscontrol=”{“artimedia”:{“checked”:”1″,”exposePercent”:”100″,”siteKey”:”walla.news”},”artimediaMobile”:{“checked”:”1″,”exposePercentMobile”:”100″,”siteKeyMobile”:”walla.news”},”artimediaExclusionByTA”:{“ta”:[“”]}}” data-wcomp=”Walla.WallaPlayer.init” playsinline=”” data-config=”{“sticky”:false,”autoplay”:true}” data-title=”כעבור 32 שנים: גבר סיני שנחטף ממשפחתו נפגש עם הוריו מחדש”> 32 years later: A Chinese man kidnapped from his family reunites with his parents

Photo: Reuters, edited by Nir Chen

The 35-year-old Mao Yin was kidnapped in 1988 while returning to his home with his father from the nursery while only two and a half years old. His parents finally got to hug him again, last Monday, in his hometown, Xi’an, in western China. After Mao disappeared, his mother Li Jingji resigned from her job and began decades of searching for her son. The search operation included sending more than 100,000 flyers across the state, and appearing on every television show that agreed to host it. This long search campaign helped 29 other families find their missing children, but it was only at the end of April this year that a clue was given to her white mother. At the end of April, police received information about a boy from Xi’an, who was sold to a family more than 600 kilometers away for 6,000 yuan, during a period close to the period when Mao was kidnapped. “I want to thank the thousands of people who have helped us,” she told me tearfully to the Chinese Xinhua News Agency.

Mao Yin, who grew up as Gu Ninging in the city of Myang, had no idea he was the decades-long search destination. He now plans to spend a few days with his parents, before returning to his home to deal with the consequences of his new life, which has been reversed overnight. “In truth, I’m still not sure about the future,” he told the Xinhua News Agency. More in Walla! NEWS More in Walla! NEWS Departure permit for one person every two hours: China imposes closure on the new Corona hotline To the full article