“Bright cyber attack – strong Western official issued Iran a bright red card”

The publication in the US Washington Post by intelligence agencies about the cyber attack on Shahid Rajai port in Iran is considered in the intelligence world to deviate from the secrecy that characterizes it, with a desire to convey a clear and blatant message to Tehran.

Most often, cyberattacks are a clandestine activity that states do not imply or indirectly advertise because they are behind them. In light of this, we turned to experts to understand why the news was leaked, as well as what was actually the purpose of the attack on an Iranian port, which is not a military target but a civilian target, and apparently not related to Iranian military activity in the Middle East and around the world.

The message: “You are more vulnerable than you thought”

Cyber ​​Man Eric Harris Barbing, Head of the Cyber ​​Division of the General Security Service from 2010-13, says he does not know the reliability of the publications, but adds that “Published in Israel and in the world that was recently an OT attack on water authorities in the country. Iranian, and it was considered a red line crossing. Assuming that such an attack was indeed, and assuming that what happened in Iran was not a technical malfunction in the port but a cyber attack, which, according to the signs, seems to be real, the reason is to teach the Iranians what they stand for and what the price of Their activity, not only in the visible spaces but also in the hidden realm of cyber. ”

Harris Barbing explains: “First, to attack a large port system, you need the knowledge and power that hackers have on the black network. This is an army of all kinds, which harms many systems, which disrupts very complex activity and requires state capabilities. Not necessarily in itself, but obviously the factor The attacker is a very sophisticated and capable cyber force. If the publications are true, there is a perfectly clear statement to Tehran: “Be careful, you are far more vulnerable than you know. If you act aggressively – you will be hurt far more than you can attack back or defend.” Understand that port downtime is a major economic blow and disrupts a lot of things and factors that depend on this port: g And beyond that, the Iranians depend on their ports and airports, so it is a very painful injury that explains to the other good well that if it starts operating in the cyber field, it will be severely damaged. ”

Advertising is not accidental

A senior cyber official adds to Harris Barbing’s talk with Israel Today, noting that “cyberattacks are not usually advertised. The fact that an intelligence agency has approached the Washington Post in such a way is very unusual. Everyone prefers ambiguity that allows them to be abducted and hurt without losing prestige or being presented as a technologically weak person. More significant. ”

“Until now, the Iranians could still claim a technical glitch, or whitewash that they were being attacked by critical infrastructure and suffered a strong blow that disrupted their commercial activity and caused them no small losses. But now it is clear both in Iran and in the world that a strong Western factor has issued a bright red card to Tehran. It is deliberate and not accidental, it is very significant and rare in this world. ”

