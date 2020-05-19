Google Launches Headphone Cable Concept (Video)

Apart from the software it has developed, Google also develops devices such as smartphones and wireless headsets, but from time to time, interesting projects It is also included. In fact, Google developed a jacket to control smart phones with Levi’s last year.

Google is now a knit capable of controlling music on smartphones after the jacket that controls the smartphone. headphone cable developed. The conceptually developed headphone cable provides music control by touching the cable with two fingers or by squeezing it between two fingers.

Interesting headphone cable design from Google: I / O Braid

Google, I / O Braid He used a technology called the Helix Sensing Matrix (HSM) on the headphone cable he named. A series of capacitive inside the cable of the headset is placed to touch the conductive thread of the cable when light pressure comes from the outside. Fiber optic wires inside the cable touch the fabric to provide visual feedback.

The new headphone cable is a research project developed as. In other words, it is not a product that will be launched in the near future. Nevertheless, Google says the cable can produce an enhanced music control feature by producing a speaker or headset connected to smartphones with this cable.

Google has collected data from volunteers to distinguish the different touch types of the headphone cable that provides music control by touch. After the collected data, a series of movements, such as holding, tightening and bending, machine learning model It was developed.

Google, after the work done, the cable is currently 94 percent accuracy rate says he works with. We can say that this rate is not low for an experimental product, but it is not enough for consumers to use.

I / O Braid provides faster and easier volume control than standard headphones

While not ready for widespread production for consumer use, Google believes the cable can be used instead of traditional headphone cables. It is difficult to predict whether Google’s interesting cable design will be used in headset production at a time when wireless headphones are becoming more common.

Video of Google I / O Braid: