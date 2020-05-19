thunderstorms over most of Italy, orange alert in Basilicata. Forecast until Thursday

Showers, strong temporal and hail. Sull ‘Italy forecasts weather warn that the bad weather, carried by a cyclone moving from Sardinia to the central regions which will continue to affect the country over the next few hours.

Bad weather has already started to hit northern Italy, some parts of the center, especially Tuscany, and most of Sardinia. Here scattered thunderstorms are expected, sometimes with high intensity. Drier weather on the rest of the central areas while in the South we will have some rain showers over Sicily, Calabria, Basilicata and northern Puglia.

In the evening, bad weather will concentrate on the Northeast, in particular on Emilia Romagna, and along the central Adriatic sector. Instead, it improves on the Northwest and on the western Sardinian sectors.

The Department of Civil Protection issued for the day of Tuesday 19 May a yellow alert for the following regions: Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Marche, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo and Molise.

On the basis of the expected and ongoing phenomena, an orange alert on Basilicata was assessed for tomorrow, 20 May. Furthermore, the yellow alert was assessed on Abruzzo, Lazio, Umbria, Marche, Campania, Molise, Puglia, on some sectors of Emilia-Romagna, Calabria, Sicily and on the remaining basins of Basilicata.

Wednesday 20 it will be a really bad day for the central-southern regions and once again also for Emilia Romagna, areas where there will be heavy rainfall, storms and even hailstorms. On the rest of the North, the situation will gradually improve. Between the afternoon and the evening, residual phenomena will affect Romagna almost exclusively.

Thursday 21 the day will open in the sign of a still rather unstable weather in the South and on some sections of the Center. Rain and thunderstorms will in fact affect our southern regions, but residual rains may linger also on Lazio and Abruzzo, even if on these latter sectors the weather will improve in the second part of the day; thunderstorms may persist until the evening in the South instead. A mild good weather will return to the North, as well as Sardinia, Tuscany and Marche.

From Friday 22nd the cyclonic area will leave our country and the sun will be the protagonist practically everywhere. Only on the hills in the hottest hours can isolated showers occur, especially in the Alps.

On the thermal front, there will be no major jolts in the North, while Thursday temperatures will rise a bit in the Center and Friday also in the South.





