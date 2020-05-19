Widespread malfunction of HOT services in the south

HOT clients in the South are reporting a widespread malfunction on cable services in the stationary sector: Internet and TV. The fault is between Kiryat Gat and Dimona and Beersheba.

The last time a major malfunction was reported in HOT was on March 29, at the height of the Corona crisis, so the company’s customers reported Internet disconnections, slowness and inability to surf.

HOT said: “Unfortunately, due to a malfunction in the broadcasting center in the south, which was affected, inter alia, by power outages in the area, there is a difficulty in providing the company’s services from Kiryat Gat to Dimona.