Number of daily coronavirus cases in Spain, 295, loss of life 83

The last number of daily deaths from Kovid-19 peaking in Spain with 950 on April 2 under 100 for three days attracted attention.
In the last 24 hours 295 of the new cases It was reported that the total number of cases increased to 232 thousand 37.
Also the number of people recovered from Kovid-19 150 thousand gECR.
The decision to extend the state of emergency until 7 June
Meanwhile, the left coalition government will expire on 24 May. 5 times Agreement with the opposition Citizens (C’s) party to get the majority of parliaments to extend.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said they wanted to extend OHAL for the last time and a month two days ago, but had to reduce it to 15 days after negotiations with C’s.
Speaking to the press after the Council of Ministers meeting, Government Spokesperson and Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero announced that they will submit to the parliament tomorrow for the extension of the state of emergency until 7 June, and that they agreed with C’s for the acceptance of the treaty.
Montero is also German Chancellor Angela Merkel French President Emmanuel Macron’s He said they welcomed his decision to revive the European Union (EU) economy affected by Kovid-19 under the name “restructuring fund”.
