Number of daily coronavirus cases in Spain, 295, loss of life 83

In Spain, the number of people who died in the Kovid-19 outbreak increased by 83 in the last 24 hours, reaching 27,778. In addition, the left coalition government in the country has reached a consensus with the opposition Citizens party to extend the state of emergency until 7 June.

The number of deaths from Kovid-19 in Spain increased to 27,778. The number of people diagnosed with Kovid-19 has reached 232,37 with 295 new cases today. In the country, the number of those who died from Kovid-19, which was announced as 59 yesterday, has increased to 83 today.

The last number of daily deaths from Kovid-19 peaking in Spain with 950 on April 2 under 100 for three days attracted attention.

In the last 24 hours 295 of the new cases It was reported that the total number of cases increased to 232 thousand 37.

Also the number of people recovered from Kovid-19 150 thousand gECR.

The decision to extend the state of emergency until 7 June

Meanwhile, the left coalition government will expire on 24 May. 5 times Agreement with the opposition Citizens (C’s) party to get the majority of parliaments to extend.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said they wanted to extend OHAL for the last time and a month two days ago, but had to reduce it to 15 days after negotiations with C’s.

Speaking to the press after the Council of Ministers meeting, Government Spokesperson and Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero announced that they will submit to the parliament tomorrow for the extension of the state of emergency until 7 June, and that they agreed with C’s for the acceptance of the treaty.

Montero is also German Chancellor Angela Merkel French President Emmanuel Macron’s He said they welcomed his decision to revive the European Union (EU) economy affected by Kovid-19 under the name “restructuring fund”.