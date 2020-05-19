LIVE TMW – Coronavirus emergency, six new positives in Premier. Serie A, CTS ok to the protocol

live

Sport in the time of the Coronavirus. Italian football works to predict all future scenarios, with the aim of completing the season interrupted by the pandemic, when possible. Obviously, everything depends on the development of the emergency. Here all the updates in real time.

18.44 – Spadafora confirms: “Green light for team training. Decision on Serie A on 28 May” – The CTS has given the green light to the new protocol for the resumption of team training for the 20 Serie A clubs. Officially confirmed by the microphones of Rai2, is the Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora: “It seems to me a ‘ great news, training can finally resume. Careful assessments were made, the FIGC reviewed the first proposal and this helped. There are clarifications on quarantine times and isolation, it is recommended that the need for tampons does not affect citizens and the initial self-isolation in order to allow teams to start training. No team quarantine? And ‘so, we were able to get there because the situation today has allowed us to revise the rules for the better. It has been done for the country, it is right that football can also resume safely. By May 28th we will decide the championship restart date “.

18.23 – Civil Protection, the bulletin: 813 new infected (-1.424 positive compared to yesterday). 162 deaths in 24h – The Civil Protection has released the data relating to the last 24 hours. 63,158 new swabs were made and 813 new COVID-19 positive ones were identified. The number of positives currently stands at 65,129, 1,424 fewer than yesterday. On the last day 162 people with Coronavirus died for a total of 32,169 deaths in Italy since the beginning of the epidemic. The total cases are 226,699: of these, 129,401 healed, 2,075 more than yesterday. Here are the data:

Currently positive: 65,129

Deceased: 32,169 (+162, + 0.5%)

Discharged / Healed: 129,401 (+2,075, + 1.6%)

Intensive care patients: 716 (-33, -4.4%)

Buffers: 3.104.524 (+63.158)

Total cases: 226,699 (+813, + 0.4%)

17.59 – The CTS approves protocol without team quarantine. Swabs frequent to footballers – Green light for team training. The CTS after having received the protocol with the modifications of the A league, in the last 48 hours he has dedicated himself to carefully evaluating the new provisions. The okay has arrived and from tomorrow the A teams can continue with the group sessions. Still no games and work on the schemes but a step forward has been made. Withdrawal is no longer foreseen and above all in the event of a positive, the quarantine will be triggered for the whole team which will still be able to continue training in a structure chosen by the club, except for the infected. The contagion curve will be decisive for the resumption of the championship and for inserting the matches in the training sessions. Should it continue to fall, new steps would be defined.

17.40 – Calcagno (AIC): “The CTS will give us a hand or close football and all team sports” – Umberto Calcagno, vice-president of the Italian Footballers’ Association and FIGC adviser, speaks live during the Open Stadium, broadcast on TMW Radio, to address the main topics on the agenda regarding the resumption of Serie A: ” Are you confident about a green light for recovery? Yes, I have to be. Our responsibility is to be ready if the authorities tell us that we can live with the virus. We are thinking, there seem to be opposing parties in our world but the truth is that we are entrusted to those who understand it, and we are working to ensure that our sport, which involves contact, is feasible. If it were not for this, problems would arise. ” (Click here to read the complete news!)

5.15 pm – Coronavirus, six new Premier League positives found among players and coaching staff – You are positive, from three different clubs. This is the result of the Coronavirus tests carried out between Sunday and Monday between the players and the technical staff of the Premier League clubs. The news was announced by journalist Jason Bourne on Twitter via internal sources in the top league.

16.09 – Count: “The sacrifices have paid off” – Premier Giuseppe Conte intervened this afternoon during the 73rd WHO General Assembly to give Italy’s testimony in the fight against COVID-19. “This virus has changed our lives,” said Conte who spoke of the emergency facing our country, the first in Europe to be heavily affected by the coronavirus. “In March we had to take drastic measures to contain the spread of the virus and after two months the epidemiological data are encouraging and confirm that our efforts and sacrifices have paid off.”

15.15 – Minister Spadafora: “The goal is not only to restart the championship, but to be able to end it” – To the notebooks of ‘Italpress’, the Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora returned to talk about the resumption of the championships: “We all hope that the championship can start again as soon as possible but at the moment there are no certainties, as also said by Prime Minister Conte. the goal we must achieve is not only to restart the championship, but to be able to end it. “Click here for the complete interview.

14.20 – For the European postponed to 2021 three cities at risk – As reported by ‘Marca’, three cities out of the 12 chosen to host the matches of the next European championship could give up because of the problems deriving from the pandemic. The Spanish Football Association has categorically denied that one of these is Bilbao.

12.40 – European travel to England at risk – 14-day isolation for those arriving in the UK. This is what the British government has decided, which does not intend to exempt sportsmen from the quarantine (granted to a few categories including diplomats and transporters). A major problem for European football, which in fact would block Champions and Europa League. Nothing official, as stated by a source at the Sun, but this is the direction. The restrictions decided by Downing Street will be reviewed every three weeks during the summer. At present, five British teams are involved in the European cups: Manchester City and Chelsea in the Champions League; Manchester United, Wolverhampton and Rangers in the Europa League.

12.00 – UEFA, Ceferin: “End of tournaments by 3 August a recommendation, not a deadline – UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, in a letter sent to ‘Le Parisien’, clarified his position on the conclusion of the championships: “The dates of 20 July (for the associations ranked 16th to 55th in the UEFA ranking) and 3 August (1st to 15th places) were mentioned in the presentations made during the meetings with secretaries and presidents of the 55 UEFA-affiliated associations on 21 April and in the meetings between working groups. However, during these meetings, we have always mentioned that these dates are only recommendations, formulated provisionally and unofficially “.

11.12 – The playoffs are back in fashion – Among the issues that will be addressed tomorrow (advice at the start at 12), also the playoffs and the playouts, a solution, as mentioned, particularly appreciated by Gravina as an alternative to the regular championship. Uncertainty about the number of teams that would participate: for the playoffs, someone hypothesized 12, but the first four would hardly agree to re-discuss the qualification in the Champions League, ranking in hand practically already certain. In the queue, the distances are very narrow and any decision could displease one of the contenders.

10.30 – Tomorrow stop D, not B and C – The Federal Council of tomorrow will sanction the definitive stop to amateur football. As for Serie B and C, although in this case there was an almost unanimous request from the Lega Pro, it is unlikely that the FIGC decrees ended the season: President Gravina wants to explore all the possibilities of recovery before giving up.

10.11 – CTS reply today. Is the match protocol born? – Not only the protocol for the resumption of individual training, on which, however, a response from the Technical Scientific Committee could arrive today. In the morning, the FIGC medical commission will meet to study the new medical protocol for shooting matches.

8.58 – Waiting for the new protocol. Federal Council tomorrow – The expectation is growing for the response of the Technical Scientific Committee on the new protocol sent by the Serie A League. The hot topics: no team quarantine in case of new contagion, no maxi-withdrawal and many more swabs for each club. Meanwhile, the FIGC has suspended all the championships until June 14: a forced move, given the DPCM in force since yesterday, but in any case the restart of the Serie A for 13 is at serious risk, time is running out. Tomorrow the Federal Council will be held: the FIGC will declare the suspension of Serie D, more difficult than B and C. Returning to the maximum championship, President Gravina has returned to the charge with the playoffs and the playouts, in case the championship cannot be restarted .

22.52 – FIFA, Infantino: “Match to raise funds” – FIFA Foundation will organize for the first time in its history a football game to raise funds for ACT, Access to COVID-19 Tools, a sort of worldwide collaboration to accelerate the development, production and access to new health technologies, both they are diagnostic, therapeutic or vaccinal, in the fight against Coronavirus. President Gianni Infantino, through the official website, commented as follows: “It is our responsibility to show solidarity and continue to do everything possible to participate and support efforts in the fight against the pandemic”.

21.57 – Republic: Gravina could impose the playoffs – The situation linked to the restart and therefore to the future of Italian football continues to be full of question marks and awaiting twists. What is certain is that President Gabriele Gravina will try in every way to ensure that football can start again, that the 2019/2020 championship can end. And in the past, although there have never been any particular openings in this sense, the idea of ​​the playoffs and the playouts as an alternative to the “classic” calendar has been brought up by the same number one of the FIGC. According to the Republic, UEFA and the Government would have already given Gravina a hand if this were to be the way: Ceferin said it is possible to change the formats, the government has streamlined sports justice by making possible appeals more “manageable” from the point of view thunderstorm. Furthermore, the Raising Decree would allow him to “impose” the playoff-playouts on Serie A through the Federal Council. The most probable hypothesis at the moment would include playoffs from 12 teams with the classification frozen on March 9: The top four (Juventus, Lazio, Inter and Atalanta) would go to the “quarterfinals”. The 5th (Rome) would challenge the 12th (Cagliari), the 6th (Naples) against the 11th (Sassuolo), the 7th (Milan) against the 10th (Bologna) and the 8th (Verona) against 9 ^ (Parma). The playouts, therefore, would be among the last 8, therefore Fiorentina, Udinese, Turin, Sampdoria, Genoa, Lecce, SPAL and Brescia.

20.52 – Pozzo: “Bundesliga broken down as worse could not” – There are those who consider the Bundesliga restarting hasty: “They were worse off than they could have been despite having sold it as a triumph but what was expected in terms of injuries happened. 8 injuries in the first 6 games, just as many for Borussia Dortmund after a single day. The proof that if you do not make a good preparation you pay the bill. And all with one game per week while we should make two, so it would take a squad of 30 players to get to the bottom and cushion all injuries, “said the patron of Udinese Giampaolo Water well.

19.58 – FIGC, championships suspended until June 14 – By order of the president Gabriele Gravina, the FIGC has ordered the suspension until June 14 of all football competitions organized under federal aegis. An act due after the Prime Ministerial Decree of 17 May. Below is the press release: “The Federal President – having regard to the Official Announcement No. 193 / A of 4 May 2020; – having regard to the Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 17 May 2020 containing” urgent measures to contain the contagion throughout the territory national “; – having taken note of the suspension until June 14, 2020 of sporting events and competitions of all types and disciplines, in public or private places, referred to in the aforementioned Decree; – having regard to art. 24 of the Federal Statute; – after hearing the Vice-Presidents resolve to suspend all football sports competitions organized under the auspices of the FIGC until 14 June 2020. This resolution will be subject to ratification by the Federal Council at the first useful meeting “.

19.25 – The situation of the twenty Serie A teams – Parma is already in retirement, but soon it could be followed by all the Serie A teams, once the OK for collective training has arrived, with a protocol that is waiting to be perfected. Meanwhile, the Italian teams continue to train individually, to grow a condition that cannot be at most after two months of stop. Here a complete picture of the 20 top league clubs .

18.50 – Civil Protection, the bulletin: 451 new infected (-1.798 positive compared to yesterday). 99 deaths in 24h – Below the data:

Currently positive: 66.553 (-1.798)

Deceased: 32,007 (+99, + 0.3%)

Healed: 127,326 (+2,150, + 1.7%)

Intensive care patients: 749 (-13, -1.7%)

Buffers: 3.041.366 (+36.406)

Total cases: 225,886 (+451, + 0.2%)

18.03 – Wednesday crucial day for the future of Italian football: at 12, go to the Federal Council – The Federal Council meeting will take place on Wednesday from 12.00. The FIGC itself took care of the details today, with a press release published on the official website. This is the full text: “The meeting of the Federal Council was convened for 12 noon on Wednesday 20 May. Among the items on the agenda, in addition to the approval of the minutes of the meetings of 24 February and 10 March and communications from the President, the following points: information from the Secretary General; regulatory changes; appointments of competence; Presidential Decree of the Council of Ministers of 17 May 2020: consequent measures; UEFA circular No. 24 of 24 April 2020: decisions regarding the procedures for concluding the championships 2019/2020 sports season; official professional and amateur competitions 2019/2020 sports season: consequent measures; National licenses for the 2020/2021 sports season; terms for professional membership in the 2020/2021 sports season; ratification of the urgent resolutions of the Federal President; various and any “.

17.18 – UEFA, meeting of the Executive Committee postponed. May 25 will no longer be binding date – As we announced to you in the past few days, UEFA has decided to postpone the aut-aut for the conclusion of the championships which was scheduled for 25 May and for this reason it has decided to give the Federations and Leagues additional time before giving a final response. “UEFA – reads – announced today that the next meeting of its Executive Committee, originally scheduled for May 27, has been postponed to June 17, 2020, due to the existence of some remaining open points concerning a small number of venues. proposals for the reorganization of UEFA EURO 2020 next year “. In reality there is also more. The decision is also reconciled, as mentioned, with the requests of the Federations and Governments which today, one week from May 25, still have no clear idea of ​​the restart. And they want to avoid making a hasty decision within seven days.

17.10 – Greece, the championship restarts on 6 June: scudetto and relegation poules will be played – The Greek championship will start again on 6 June. This is the decision of the Hellenic Football Association, after the nation responded well to the Coronavirus with only 163 deaths out of 2834 confirmed cases. The regular season was over, so only the Scudetto poule (10 games) and the relegation (14) will be played.

16.48 – Premier League, green light to training from tomorrow. Small group sessions allowed – Premier League clubs can return to training tomorrow. This is what the top league clubs voted for. The teams will therefore be able to follow the sessions in small groups. Recall that football in England has been suspended indefinitely since April 3 while the last Premier League game dates back to March 9.

16.16 – Juventus, still training in small groups today. Cristiano Ronaldo is also expected tomorrow – Training again in small staggered groups today for Juventus, at the Continassa sports center. Last day without Cristiano Ronaldo who today ends the quarantine period after returning from Portugal: CR7 should therefore return to the field tomorrow. During the week, de Ligt and Szczesny will also be able to resume – the day is Wednesday. then Khedira and Matuidi and finally the South Americans Danilo, Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro. The only exception was Gonzalo Higuain, who returned to Italy only last Friday: therefore, for the Argentine, no training until May 30th.

15.31 – AIC, Calcagno and no to collective withdrawals: “If there is a positive, the whole team must be stopped” – “In drafting the latest protocols they did not involve us, but many comments made by us then were eventually accepted. There is unity of purpose”. To speak is Umberto Calcagno, vice-president of the AIC who released an interview to the microphones of ‘Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli’ during which he said he was satisfied with the progress that has been made in the last few hours. (Click here to read the complete news!)

14.02 – Scotland, official: the championship will not go on. Celtic crowned champion – The Scottish Premiership announced today that clubs have unanimously believed that the championship cannot continue. For this reason, the 2019-20 season is to be considered definitively ended. Therefore, Celtic was crowned champion of Scotland. This is the 51st hoops title, the ninth in a row. Another verdict decreed the relegation of the Hearts in Championship.

11.20 – The next events – Waiting for the response of the CTS on the new protocol, broadcast today. A response from the technicians could arrive in a couple of days, also to evaluate the data of the infections at the beginning of the week, a decisive factor in understanding what the future holds for us. On Wednesday both the Gravina-Dal Pino-Conte summit and the Federal Council are scheduled.

10.50 – Unless changes are made, June 13 cannot be restarted – The new Prime Ministerial Decree, in force from today until June 14th, prohibits sporting events of any order and degree. Hi news, on which the Government seems however available to make assessments, the date for the resumption of the Serie A championship should therefore postpone at least June 20. But the situation, as you well know, is constantly evolving.

10.19 – Pozzo: “We want to play, but not June 13” – Guest of Radio 1, the patron of Udinese, Gianpaolo Pozzo explains his point of view: “We want to play, I repeat it. I do not agree on June 13, it is an insult to intelligence. If you listen to any athletic trainer he will tell you that a player staying at home for two and a half months, a player needs at least a month of real training, not what we are doing now. We are talking about competitive sessions with matches and physical clashes. We are still struggling with individual and gradual training today . I have to thank the government for prudence. ”

9.44 – What about football? The point – Phase 2 for Italy, not yet for Italian football. At the moment, teams will still have to follow individual training rules. The only exception should be Parma, which will follow the “old” protocol, accepted by the FIGC and Government but not by the Serie A League, that is, the one that provides for a maxi-withdrawal for the team group. Hours of waiting for the new protocol: yesterday FIGC and Serie A sent it to the Minister of Sport, who today will send it to the Technical Scientific Committee. Among the news: no cloister and above all no quarantine in case of new infection. To understand if the proposals will be accepted by the CTS it will take short times, but in any case we are talking about at least a couple of days. Meanwhile, unless further postponements are scheduled for Wednesday 20 the Federal Council: at the turn of this appointment, the FIGC president, Gravina, should meet Prime Minister Conte: the date of June 13 for the resumption of Serie A remains a hypothesis, but more complicated because times are narrowing. UEFA is waiting for indications about the end of the season, but in this case the deadline of 25 May has only become indicative.

9.39 – From today begins Phase 2 – From this morning, the lockdown imposed on Italy from the beginning of March ends in all respects. Some limitations remain: it will be possible to move without limits only within the Region in which you are located, while to cross the regional borders you will need the now well-known self-certification, relating to reasons of work, need or health, or to return to the your home, residence or home. From today, moreover, various activities such as restaurants, bars, shops start again. It will be necessary to wait on May 25 for gyms, swimming pools and the like, while the road to the return of cinemas and theaters will be longer: the government considers this type of opening possible starting from June 15. All the slackening, as Prime Minister Conte pointed out, can be reconsidered in relation to a possible increase in the epidemiological curve.