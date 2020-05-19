How to request the PIN code of the Revenue Agency?

In the technological era, travel is fast!

Many of the services offered by Public administrations they are now accessible from the network only through passwords, passwords, PINs or passwords.

Me too’Revenue Agency continues to invest in resources and technology to develop and expand the range of telematic services.

The enhancement of online services has made it easier to fulfill tax obligations, reduced the queues at the counters and helped make access easier for everyone.

What is the PIN

The pin number, from the English acronym of personal thedentification number, is a numeric or alphanumeric password, made up of at least 4 characters and is strictly personal.

It is used in the identification process of a user who wants to access a service or system.

The data required for authorization to access the portals and related services are first acquired and then stored.

Stored in server storage media and are protected by security measures.

The PIN of the Revenue Agency allows access to telematic services Entratel or Fisconline and to your tax drawer.

With the National Service Card

The methods change if the private taxpayers or the taxpayers request the PIN company with VAT number, professionals, self-employed etc .. Instead, it is easier and faster for private individuals (individuals) to request it if they are in possession of the National Service Card (CNS). The system will provide the private individual directly without entering the data relating to the tax return, the complete PIN code and the password for the first access.

How to request the PIN code of the Revenue Agency

On the Revenue Agency website it is possible to collect all the most important information relating to the activities and services offered online.

It is possible to request the PIN through three channels:

1) the first one, is directly online from the registration page.

Once you have chosen the type of user, i.e. if a private individual without a VAT number or a company with a VAT number, professionals, self-employed workers, etc. you must register by entering personal data and the type of tax declaration presented. The system will immediately forward the first part of the Pin code.

There password initial and the second part of the PIN code will be sent, instead, by mail to the address within 15 days.

2) the second channel is directly in office. If you request it personally in the office, you must present an identity document. You will immediately get the first part of the Pin code, while the initial password and the instructions to download the second part of the Pin code from the Agency website.

If, however, it is requested through a delegate, the office will deliver the first part of the PIN code to him. The second part, together with the initial password, will be sent by post to your home.

3) the third by telephone. The taxpayer can request the pin by contacting 848.800.444 and follow the instructions.