The Listeria bacterium was detected in a home-made pizza

In a test conducted as part of the factory’s self-quality control system, Natural Cakes Ltd., in which the Listeria monocytogenes bacterium is found in the Pizza Margarita with olives (gluten-free) brand Re fresh from production date 05.05.2020 for use until 07.10.2021 Barcode: 7290014016286

A small amount went out to the marketing points and was notified accordingly, the product is intended for baking at the customer’s house but as a precautionary decision it was decided to issue this message.

Consumers who have the product are asked not to consume it.

Listeria bacterium monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause disease in a high-risk population such as: weakened immune system, the elderly and discriminate against pregnant women.

In coordination with the Food Service at the Ministry of Health, Natural Cakes Ltd. collects the product from the marketing ways.

You can contact the factory with any questions at 03-9235276