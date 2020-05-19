Are you hot now? “In the future we will not be excited by temperatures below 50 degrees”

A heavy fire has raged all over Israel since Saturday. Temperatures of more than 40 degrees are measured in many parts of the country, and in the eastern valleys the temperature climbs up to 45 degrees Celsius. In the heavy fire and the heat rush, three civilians lost their lives – two of them just yesterday. According to Magen David Adom, the heavy heat load that has plagued Israel in recent days has led to a sharp increase in the number of MDA call centers, due to complaints of dehydration, dizziness, fainting and heat stroke. In addition to the deceased, additional emergencies including serious injuries were recorded, and for a week, his treatment. MDA personnel about 1,000 inquiries regarding the heat wave.

The heatwave is expected to continue in the coming days and, according to the meteorological service, is expected to be unprecedented in its length and extreme temperature values ​​with a 6-day continuum where temperatures exceed 38 degrees in the coastal plain, and 36 degrees in the mountains, or above 42 degrees in the Kinneret region.

In general, the sequence of days of heavy scab is not uncommon in the spring months, but sequences of scrub days in the spring were previously shorter or characterized by lesser temperatures. The current heat wave, according to forecasts, may break past highs. “We are now experiencing a spring that is due to the presence of a barometric level above us. This is a common phenomenon that characterizes the transitional seasons, but what is unusual about this is its length and intensity,” explains Shlomit Paz, climatologist at the University of Haifa. “This is a phenomenon we see in the world and the Mediterranean basin; more heatwaves whose incidence, Nablus and intensity are on the rise. This phenomenon is part of climate change, which causes atmospheric changes, leading to changes in weather.”

2019 was the second warmest year since temperature measurements began in 1850, according to NASA, and the past decade was the hottest the world knew. This past April, by the way, was the second warmest since measurements began. According to NCEI’s annual temperature forecast , 2020 has over a 99.9% chance of being ranked among the hottest five years in history, and a 69% chance of being its hottest year.

The number of extreme heat and humidity events has doubled over the past 40 years, and scientists predict that the escalating climate crisis will lead to more long and prolonged heat waves, to an unbearable summer, which will not allow living in some regions of the world. The rise in temperatures in Israel is almost twice the global average – two degrees since the beginning of the survey. According to the pessimistic scenario, if greenhouse gas emissions continue in the current trend, temperatures will rise by 1.2 degrees by 2050, and the number of days when the temperature in the country exceeds 30 degrees, will increase in the coming decades by 40 days a year.

“These are the future. It’s a small taste of things that will become more common as it gets deeper into this century. Such hot flashes will become more common and stronger, according to our forecast,” explains Nir Satu, director of the meteorological service. “People talk about how much the temperature will rise on average, but the average is made up of fluctuations and peaks. If we look at the average of the current May, we might not notice anything dramatic – the first week was colder than usual, mid-month hot, end of month probably below average. Extreme will be more difficult, even if the average is not extreme in the end. We must begin to realize that it is not only warmer, but can change our way of life. Instead of getting excited about 40 degrees, we will talk about breaking records over 50 degrees in our lifetime. Temperatures such as Zucker were already measured last year, and that will be back in the not too distant future, in the warm season, apparently not Access to temperatures below 50 degrees. ”

People sitting on promenade in Tel Aviv by the beach during the heat wave / Photo: Oded Balilty, AP

“There will be no vaccine for the climate crisis”

“In the future it will be much worse. All models expect a significant exacerbation of the phenomenon,” says Paz. “There is an illusion that we are accustomed to heat and that homes are air-conditioned, but it is complacent. In Israel, there are sensitive populations – elderly people at risk of heatwave mortality, and people suffering from ‘energy poverty’ – have no money to purchase air conditioners or operate them. The third risk is fire risk; they are dangerous Life and property, and they emit many air pollutants, and they remain even after extinguishing the fire. This period is very dangerous in that respect. ”

After many months in which news releases and public attention were directed to the Corona epidemic, Paz stresses that the health effects of the climate crisis on humans are devastating and will become worse as inputs are not addressed to address the growing problems. “Addressing the Corona crisis has been very serious. At the same time, it is time to address serious and internalize the dangers of health in climate risks. In a heat wave in 2003, 70,000 people were killed in Western Europe in two to three weeks, in economically powerful countries such as France, Belgium and Spain. There were seniors, over the age of 65. There are assumptions of the World Health Organization that, in the years 2030 to 2050, an additional 250,000 people will die a year, due to the effects of the climate crisis – heat stroke, malaria, diet-related diseases and water shortages. People who are currently being killed by air pollution around the world every year.

“The countries of the world have proven that they can lower the signs when needed. Certainly such behavior cannot continue over time, but one must hope that human health risks are taken more seriously now, and that returning to routine will take into account the process of reducing greenhouse gases and emissions of air pollutants.”

So far, Paz emphasizes, not enough has been done. Contrary to the global mobilization of the Corona fight, due to the climate crisis, many people continue to die quietly. “Only in recent years, hundreds of millions of people have been affected by climatic natural disasters. Heat waves in France for floods in China, huge wildfires in Australia, and extreme tropical storms in the US and Africa. The reference to human health and safety is not serious, to say the least. The effects of climate change cannot be resolved by sitting at home and closing. There will be no vaccine for the climate crisis. If we do not take immediate measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we will find it very difficult to exist here. The hot season will become unbearable, with a life-threatening temperature. These days, they are a very serious warning light. ”

Will Israel be able to cope with the increasing and prolonged heat waves? Fall also suggests seeing a call to action this week. “Our infrastructures are not ready for that. How, for example, in an age when one has to move to public transportation – can one stand at the bus station and wait in such weather? We now have a heat wave and a corona, and we understand the complexity of the changes. We want to open the classrooms and ventilate them, And in order to prevent the transmission of epidemics – we need to avoid central conditioning. In a heat wave, we want maximum power conditioning and closed windows. It will not end in Corona, when there is no corona, another epidemic will come. More densely, with greater friction with animals that manage to survive on P. Lanta, climate change will cause pattern changes, pandemics will become more common and, because of globalization, will jump from place to place.There are many diseases we still do not know, and will have great climatic conditions to thrive in. Look at these days and think they can become the standard. We are in the decline of the Corona, but when such a thing comes along with a heat wave – it has to be considered.

Still, humanity has been able to mobilize across borders to fight Corona. Despite the climate protest that has swept millions around the world, the mobilization of leaders – is hardly visible on the ground. Prof. Paz emphasizes that the leaders and the public, too – cannot continue to regard the issue as a negligible matter. “Corona has something threatening and tangible. The issue of climate change seems trivial, but there has been a shift in recent years. Decision makers have now shown that when they want to emphasize a problem and find a quick solution, all the inputs, budgets and research go there. A much larger population. It’s very worrying. If we were to wake up sooner and invest national resources in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and finding broad solutions for using renewable energy, we would be in better shape today. At the moment, I hope we are not late on the train. ”

With a million unemployed in the economy, maybe it’s time for Green New Deal.

“This is the time for rethinking, at a national level. What can and should be done differently. There is a climate change manager in Israel, too, I am a member of it. We have had several meetings, but it is not serious. Today, not enough. We need to return to a balanced routine. For example, you don’t have to go to work every day if you can work from home in the least efficient way. “