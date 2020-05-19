Rome, Francesco Totti returns to the forced farewell and vents again

Francishe went back to talking about his forced farewell to the world of football and the following one, as manager, at, in an interview with the Spanish magazine ‘Revista Libero’. The former captain spoke, in particular, of the coexistence in the managerial framework with the sports director. “It was a relationship with ups and downs. I never felt important in the project “said Totti.

However, the Giallorossi legend does not feel like downloading to the current sports director of the Seville the faults of his farewell: “He is a loyal, sincere and very professional person to me – said Totti -. His arrival was not easy. He went from Seville, where he stayed for 30 years, to Rome where everyone expected the best. It came at a singular moment in American management, I think it was badly recommended. “

Totti’s outburst therefore focuses on other factors, even if the former captain does not explicitly name names: “Monchi did not surround himself with the people who really wanted to let him do his job – he said -. He trusted others who thought more about themselves“.

Going further back and talking about the farewell to football played, Totti throws another arrow at society: “I am consistent with myself, with my body and with my head. I know there is a beginning and an end. But there are players like Messi, Ronaldo, me … with the right to decide. I would have done Roma well today, not because they are Totti, but for the environment, the players, the experience, the marketing, for everything. I shouldn’t even have played all the games, one yes and three no. “

Among the anecdotes told by Totti, also the occasion on which he was very close to real Madrid: “In 2003, with a one-year contract left, there were some problems with President Sensi for other reasons, not mine. Real Madrid offered me any amount to go there, something like twenty, twenty five million. A lot of money would come to Rome, I was 80% convinced. I’ve thought about it a lot. Ilary, at the time we were not yet married, told me that he would quit his job and that he would come with me. In the end Sensi spoke to me, we clarified everything: so I stayed “.

Totti also spoke of the particular relationship with Antonio Cassano: “He is a younger brother, he came to Rome for me, he said I was his idol, for this he refused Juventus. He didn’t have an easy childhood, so when he arrived in Rome I took him home with my parents. In training he massacred everyone, except me, Batistuta is Samuel. In Zebina, Delvecchio, Tommasi, when they missed a passage, he said: ‘You are a blowjob, go to work in the pharmacy’. It makes you understand what personality he had. “

“He was young and challenged the thirty-year-olds – continued Totti on Cassano -. It is true that he was wrong, because you must always have respect, but we knew him and we already knew how he was and we simply accepted it. With Hair he fought millions of times. They chased each other in the middle of the field during training, I saw incredible scenes, but Fabio adored him because he knew he was dealing with a phenomenon. Capello wanted good players, with character, and Cassano was “.

SPORTAL.IT | 19-05-2020 15:25