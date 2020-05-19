Coronavirus, the bulletin in Piedmont: 25 dead, 108 more contagions and the number of people healed increases – La Stampa

TORINO. Today the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region has communicated that the virologically cured patients, that is, the negative results of the two tests at the end of the disease, are 12,676 (+378) compared to yesterday): 1185 (+53) in the province of Alessandria , 519 (+24) in the province of Asti, 562 (+ 35) in the province of Biella, 1309 (+32) in the province of Cuneo, 1117 (+79) in the province of Novara, 6660 (+129) in the province of Turin , 565 (+5) in the province of Vercelli, 649 (+17) in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, 110 (+4) from other regions. Another 3737 are “on the mend”, that is, negative for the first test buffer, after the disease and pending the outcome of the second.

DEATHS RISE TOTALLY TO 3,679

There are 25 deaths of positive people at the Covid-19 test communicated in the afternoon by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region, of which 4 currently registered today (remember that the update data

cumulative communicated daily also includes deaths that occurred in the previous days and only subsequently ascertained as Covid deaths).

Following the ongoing realignment of the data requested to the ASLs, there were also 22 additional deaths dating back to the months of March and April that the same ASLs had not yet registered on the regional IT platform.

The total is now 3,679 positive virus results, divided as follows on a provincial basis: 623 Alessandria, 219 Asti, 185 Biella, 349 Cuneo, 311 Novara, 1,630 Turin, 202 Vercelli, 124 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, 36 residents

out of the region but died in Piedmont.

THE SITUATION OF THE INFECTIONS

29,727 (+108 compared to yesterday) have so far been positive at Covid-19 in Piedmont: 3,807 in the province of Alessandria, 1,753 in the province of Asti, 1024 in the province of Biella, 2,700 in the province

Cuneo, 2617 in the province of Novara, 15.121 in the province of Turin, 1254 in the province of Vercelli, 1100 in the Verbano-Cusio-Ossola region, 255 residents outside the region but in charge of the Piedmontese health facilities. The remaining 96 cases are undergoing territorial processing and attribution. Intensive care patients are 96 (-3 compared to yesterday). There are 1579 inpatients not in intensive care (-10 compared to yesterday). There are 7960 people in home isolation. 258,489 diagnostic swabs have been processed so far, of which 143,310 were negative.