Phase 2: certification for take-away food arrives

The possibility of tracing, via Blockchain technology, food for takeaway and home delivery and certifying the origin of all the ingredients used and the processing methods. This is what the free Authentico app provides, created by the startup of the same name, which releases Certifood, an intelligent label that allows the restaurant owner to guarantee his customers a higher level of food safety.An adhesive label with a QR Code is affixed to each prepared product. The customer, who scans the code with his smartphone, will be able to verify compliance with the food hygiene practices of the food he has purchased and consume it in complete safety.

“With the blockchain we are able to ensure the traceability of the preparation of a ready dish or a pizza”, explains the CEO of Authentico Pino Coletti. The service has already been adopted experimentally by a pizzeria in Naples that from today will place the label with the QR Code on each package. According to research by the FIPE Study Center, one in four consumers do not order food in delivery for fear of contagion and 57% think of reducing or canceling consumption opportunities away from home because they are held back by fear of failure to comply with the rules.