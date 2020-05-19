Sardinia, yes to toilets but remote – Last Hour

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, MAY 19 – “The beaches in Sardinia are

open and you can also swim ”

the councilor of local authorities and the state property Quirico Sanna.



Obviously, he explains, “the spacing will have to be maintained

social in water too. “However,” a clarification will come

today by the President of the Region “. Yesterday, in

reference to the reopening ordinance, and the governor

Christian Solinas that the commissioner had claimed that the go

free access to the beaches was not to be extended to

bathing. Now, says Sanna, “following a comparison with the

other seaside Regions have come to the conclusion that the

you can take a bath, but – he reiterates – keeping the distance

also in the water “. It is possible that the novelty will come

specified through a circular.