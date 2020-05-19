Sardinia, yes to toilets but remote – Last Hour

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, MAY 19 – “The beaches in Sardinia are
open and you can also swim ”
the councilor of local authorities and the state property Quirico Sanna.
Obviously, he explains, “the spacing will have to be maintained
social in water too. “However,” a clarification will come
today by the President of the Region “. Yesterday, in
reference to the reopening ordinance, and the governor
Christian Solinas that the commissioner had claimed that the go
free access to the beaches was not to be extended to
bathing. Now, says Sanna, “following a comparison with the
other seaside Regions have come to the conclusion that the
you can take a bath, but – he reiterates – keeping the distance
also in the water “. It is possible that the novelty will come
specified through a circular.
https://www.ansa.it/sito/notizie/topnews/2020/05/19/sardegna-si-a-bagni-ma-a-distanza_829e1756-13f0-4756-bc4f-ff448756c7f4.html