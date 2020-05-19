Tuesday’s news on the coronavirus in Italy

In the last 24 hours, 813 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Italy, according to data released Tuesday by the Civil Protection, and 162 new deaths. In total, therefore, the official budget since the beginning of the epidemic is 226,699 confirmed cases and 32,169 deaths. 716 people are currently hospitalized in intensive care, 33 less than yesterday. The total swabs processed to date are 3,104,524, 63,158 more than yesterday. There are 2,075 new patients “recovered or discharged”, for a total of 129,401.

Lombardy recorded 462 cases of contagion in the last hours and 54 deaths. The budget in the region continues to be in any case by far the worst in Italy, and totals 85,481 cases of contagion and 15,597 deaths. In the province of Milan, 102 new cases of contagion were ascertained, of which 49 in Milan.

Reading the data communicated every day by the Civil Protection, some cautions must be used: first of all, for the distinction between the number of people who are currently positive and the total number of infected people, which can be a bit confusing; and secondly because we now know that the infected and the dead are many more than those found in the data. Furthermore, there is a problem as to what Civil Protection means when it speaks of “healed”: it turned out that this figure also includes people discharged from hospitals, but who may still be sick, while it does not include all those who have recovered after to have been sick, but that having not done the swab they never entered the official numbers of the sick.

The other news today

Last night, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron announced during a videoconference between Paris and Berlin a plan to create a 500 billion euro European fund, financed by common debt issues, with which to help countries to exit the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement reached by France and Germany is the first concrete compromise to issue large quantities of common European debt: an important step for the creation of Eurobonds and the most significant attempt made so far to face the economic crisis at European level.

The Franco-German plan has been very positively received by experts and commentators. Former ECB vice president Vitor Constâncio called it an “excellent proposal”, while the governments of Italy and Spain quickly declared their support, explaining that they consider it a good starting point for a future negotiation, and also the financial markets have welcomed it. After the announcement, the Italian spread quickly fell by about 20 points, while the euro gained against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, speaking in English, spoke by videoconference at the 73rd World Health Assembly. Conte recalled that “since the first Italian request for an international alliance to combat Covid-19, together with WHO, global health actors and the main partner countries, we have launched the ACT Tools Accelerator”, that is the international project of collaboration between states to accelerate the development, fair production and distribution of vaccines, diagnostics and therapy to combat Covid-19.

Conte also explained that Italy works “to strengthen the role of the WHO” and, at the end of its intervention, asked that the common goal in the research and subsequent diffusion of the coronavirus vaccine is to “leave no one back”.

The president of Veneto Luca Zaia instead in his daily press conference on the situation commented on the images of gatherings in some cities of his region during the first day of the opening of the premises: «We got dozens of photos and videos of the centers of our cities with open-air movida – Zaia said – I have nothing against the party, but the ban on gatherings and the use of the mask are the conditio sine qua non. If the contagion increases, we will close bars, restaurants and beaches ».

Padua celebrates the return of the spritz in the square @mattinodipadova pic.twitter.com/N175Sz9Ajs – Paolo Cagnan (@PCagnan) May 18, 2020

Zaia then continued with very controversial tones: “Last night a friend sent me photos with a lot of people without a mask and the spritz in his hand: I replied:” we will wait for them in front of the hospital doors “. And many of them are the same ones who then make morals on social networks. Their civic sense is zero. At least we have respect for the 1,820 people who lost their lives, “he concluded.

According to the estimates of Assolombarda, the industrial association of the provinces of Milan, Lodi and Monza and Brianza, the Lombard economy due to the coronavirus has undergone an unprecedented contraction, with a collapse in production in the month of April accounting for 45 percent.

The numbers released by Coldiretti are also negative, according to which estimates in the so-called Phase 2 there was a drop in consumption of almost 80 percent in restaurants, pizzerias, trattorias and farmhouses, due to the lack of reopening, but also for a drastic cut in food supplies compared to the norm.

To weigh on the drop in food and drink orders, Coldiretti underlines, in many cases it is not only the decision not to reopen, but also the decrease in presences for the closure of the smart working offices and the total absence of Italian and foreigners.

Furthermore, today the Spanish Ministry of Transport has lifted the blockade of direct flights and maritime connections between Italy and Spain which had entered into force on 11 March due to the coronavirus epidemic. The order was published today in the Spanish Official Journal, and repeals the ban except for cruise ships. Those arriving from Italy remain obliged to observe a 14-day quarantine period, as for visitors from other countries, since the state of emergency is still in force in Spain.

Why are the cases still increasing?

One consequence of the poor precision of the data collected so far is that even now that the situation seems to improve overall (the drop in ICU admissions is a sign of this) the number of new cases still seems very high.

One possible answer is that the increase in the number of confirmed cases is linked to the increase in the number of swabs performed: the more tests you do, the more cases you find. This would also show that in the first weeks since the beginning of the epidemic, the low number of tests had not allowed to identify all the cases, which have been (and still are today) more than the official numbers say.

