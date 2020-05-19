Police: Suspected murder of his girlfriend in Ramat Gan disrupted his psychiatric examination – trial and criminal

The suspect in the Maya Vishniak murder on Saturday is Amit (Yossi) Almog, 21, of Ramat Gan. It is suspected that Coral choked to death Vishniak, his partner, at his home in Ramat Gan. Police investigation revealed that when his mother entered the home, he told her of his actions – and when she asked to report it to police, he stabbed her with a kitchen knife and lightly wounded her. Police arrested Coral at his home while raging and resisting arrest, and in his interrogation admitted admitting him.

The Supreme Court is hearing Tuesday’s request for Coral to undergo a private psychiatric examination, in addition to that of the district psychiatrist. The test was designed to testify to his mental state and to see if he could be detained. At the hearing, the police representative said Coral disrupted yesterday’s psychiatric examination and arrested her before she was terminated.

Go to gallery view Maya VishniakPhoto courtesy of the family

Almog’s lawyers, Orit Hayon and Dean Kochavi, said they wanted to hire the services of Geha’s psychiatric hospital director, Prof. Gil Salzman, to have him examine Almog privately. Attorney Hayon noted that the psychiatric examination “is not a scientific examination” but “is essentially based on the psychiatrist’s impression of the suspect, and can be quite subject to mistakes.” She said, “based on the same mistakes, then will examine him in the future,” causing him harm. reversible.

Judge Ofer Groskopf discusses the issue after the magistrate and district courts rejected the request. Grosskopf suggested that a private psychiatrist on defense would sit in the room at the time of the examination, and could submit written questions before starting. The police representative said that according to the legal advice of the Psychiatric Division of the Ministry of Health, such a presence is unprecedented. The police representative added that the Ministry of Health believes that the presence of a private psychiatrist, “Yeast eyebrows, clearing his throat or saying something, can disrupt the examination.”

Go to gallery view Maya Vishniak’s family in Oranit todayPhoto: Megad Guzani

The police representative added that the Ministry of Health wants to investigate how such requests are being treated abroad and to consider using a one-way mirror during the investigation. Tomorrow the police will submit an opinion from the Ministry of Health on the matter, and then the court will give its decision.

Wyshnyak’s 22-year-old family and friends spoke for the first time since the murder on Saturday. Her father, Ariel, said his daughter was signed to a vapor card for organ donation and that they donated her corneas. “Someone from the National Transplant Institute said that two blind people would be privileged to see it. I wish they would see pink life as Maya saw.”

Her parents emphasized that such a case could happen in any family. “If it happened to us, it could happen to anyone,” said the mother, Hila. The mother added: “Our Maya is a free spirit, set unconventional goals, a child of happiness of long and deep conversations. I was taught to prepare you to go out into the world to trust people. I saw how you rise and get excited about everything you planned to dream. And now what will?”

Go to gallery view Friends of Maya Vishniak in Oranit, todayPhoto: Megad Guzani

Vishniak’s friend Omri Yaffe said the murder surprised her friends and urged others to try to prevent a similar case. “We always want women in abusive relationships to participate, but it’s not always possible. So you, the people around, see if you can avoid the next case. We didn’t know anything.”

Attorneys Hayon and Kakarbi said: “We wish to participate in the grief of the family. This is a difficult and unexpected tragedy for all concerned. The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated and we await the findings of the investigation.”