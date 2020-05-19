Israel – Too hot, mask revolt breaks out in schools – Specials

Masks in the classroom for everyone, students and teachers, for the entire duration of the lessons. And windows kept open, to ensure maximum air circulation. With these indications, the ministry of health felt able on Sunday to authorize the return to schools to complete classes of elementary and middle school students, after two months of closure due to coronavirus.

But yesterday in several cities winds of rebellion blew. Teachers and parents warned the authorities that the first day was disastrous and that the pupils still had to stay home. Not for the coronavirus, but for the heat. In fact, this week there is a record heat wave, with temperatures throughout the territory up to 40 degrees. According to forecasts, it will end on Friday.

The Ministry of Health was therefore asked to authorize at least the closing of the windows and the activation of the air conditioning. Others have turned to experts in child medicine to verify the extent to which the masks are also effective among children who, at least in appearance, are less affected by coronavirus infections. Still others have found that wet sweat masks are likely to be harmful. However, everyone agreed that under such conditions students cannot be expected to follow the lessons with due attention.

Having left Tel Aviv, the rebellion spread to nearby locations. Meanwhile, the new Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein, from one day in office, was about to approve the next reopening of restaurants, beaches and swimming pools. Around midnight on Monday, the awaited clearance arrived: no masks in the classes, until Friday. The mayor of Ramat Gan (Tel Aviv) today expressed satisfaction with the decision, although he found it late. “We did not have time to warn the parents – he explained on the radio. – Closed classes today. Tomorrow we will reopen, without masks”.

