Minister Kasapoğlu forwarded the letters written for coronavirus heroes to Minister Koca

There were 7 thousand 562 applications for the competition held online between 13-17, 22-29 in line with the ‘Stay at Home, Stay Healthy’ approach.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu sent the first selected letters to the Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca in the contest, which ended on 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

Minister Kasapoğlu, who met with Minister Koca at the Ministry of Health, stated that they had to live on May 19 under limited conditions due to the conditions of coronavirus, and said, “These measures are vital for the health of our people in such a critical pandemic affecting the whole world. This year As we were at home on May 19 within the scope of the precautionary measures, we organized digital events instead of celebrations. We will continue to strictly follow the directions of our esteemed minister and science committee to reach better, healthier days together. ” said.

KASAPOĞLU: “THE SPIRIT OF THE NATIONAL STRUGGLE WILL NOT BE EXTRACTED FROM THIS SOIL”

Minister Kasapoğlu emphasized that the enthusiasm of May 19 did not decrease despite the pandemic, “I know that all of our youths have woken up again with great excitement, as they did every May 19. Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his friends Samsun The spirit of national struggle, which started with the foot of foot, will never diminish from these lands. We see this with great pride once again on May 19. On this occasion, I wish mercy to our relentless saint, who struggled for the homeland, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. I believe that we will meet in the stadiums, gymnasiums and squares on May 19, next year, and continue our celebrations hand in hand. he spoke.

KASAPOĞLU: “WE HAVE A SUCCESSFUL, FEDERAL AND EMPLOYEE YOUTH”

Ministers Kasapoğlu striking execute successfully fighting Turkey secretion, he said:

"Thank you, the number of good news we receive every day is increasing. Hopefully we will reach a good result soon and our lives will gradually return to normal. In this process, our youth showed the best examples of social solidarity and volunteerism. They rushed to the aid of our needy citizens day and night, and they voluntarily produced trench masks in our youth centers in 81 provinces, for our healthcare professionals, for our security forces, for our employees in the public service. Currently, we have produced and distributed around 900,000 trench masks. We have a devoted, self-sacrificing and hardworking youth. We are proud and proud of all our youth. This land of saints, which is the trust of our ancestry, our youth, democracy, the republic and each other will bring it to the future in strict accordance with its law. "

OUR YOUTH CARRIED OUT A STUDY WITH ARCHIVE QUALITY

Minister Kasapoğlu stated that they carried out the letter contest organized every year as the Ministry of Youth and Sports this year under the heading of ‘We are grateful’ to support the employees fighting the coronavirus, “Our young people expressed their feelings and thoughts by writing 7 thousand 562 letters in total. In the process we are literally involved in, an archive work has been carried out. We will book all of our letters and archive the lines that fall from the items of our youth. I would like to thank all the young people who participated in the competition. ” spoke in the form.

MINISTERS MEET THE FIRST OF KASAPOĞLU AND KOCA LETTER COMPETITION

Minister Kasapoğlu conveyed the framed letter of Ayşenur Karasu Uyanır from Gaziantep, who was the winner in the 22-29 age category, to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, representing all healthcare workers.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca met on the phone with Ayşenur Karasu Uyanır, who was the winner in the competition.

Minister Fahrettin Koca congratulated Ayşenur Karasu Awakening, "You have a very good text, you have expressed your feelings very well. It has been a meaningful text for today. We are a day in which we understand the value of health and freedom. said.

KOCA: “OUR FAMOUS HEROES HAVE OUR YOUTH THAT HAVE SPENDED TODAYS AT THE HOUSE”

Minister Fahrettin Koca stated that they celebrated the 101st anniversary of May 19 Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day with enthusiasm and said:

“The first day of resistance started in Anatolia. A day when the torch of independence was burned. At the same time, a day entrusted by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk to the youth. We are especially in a period when we need the ideas of the youth. In this sense, our youth is very hopeful in this sense. They made a great contribution to the struggle. Our main heroes were young people who spend their days in their homes. Thank you all. ”

Ayşenur Karasu Uyanır thanked both Kasapoğlu and Koca for their support.

7 THOUSAND 562 LETTERS FROM YOUTH TO CORONAVIRUS HEROES

‘Letter from Young People: We Are Grateful’ Contest was held online in line with the concept of ‘Stay Home Stay Healthy’.

In the competition held in two categories between the ages of 13-17 and 22-29, the youngsters are mainly; Many professions, including healthcare professionals, loyalty support groups, dormitory staff, market staff, farmers, cargo workers and law enforcement officers, wrote letters to their employees.

As a result of the evaluation made among 7 thousand 562 letters in total, in the 13-17 age category; Elif Lata from Sakarya was the first, Süheyla Elma from Ordu and Atakan Güreş from Samsun were third.

In the 22-29 age category, Ayşenur Karasu from Gaziantep won first place, Fatma Nur Bedir from Ankara came second, and Büşra Günata from Malatya won the third place.

As a prize in the competition, the category winners will be given tablets, the second will be given a smart watch and the third will be given a clock. In addition, 100 lira sports gift vouchers will be given to the top 10 players (after the first 3 degrees) in the category they compete with. Young people who receive a degree in the competition will be able to receive their awards from the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports in the city in which they participate.