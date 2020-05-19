Coronavirus, 1,424 fewer positives in Italy. 2,075 healed in 24 hours

ROME – 162 are the victims of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Italy. In total, the death toll rises to 32,169. Yesterday the increase had been 99 victims, a negative minimum since the start of the lockdown. There are 65,129 patients, 1,424 less than yesterday, when the drop had been 1,798. The healed and the discharged rose to 129,401, with an increase compared to yesterday of 2,075. The increase had been 2,150 on Monday. There are 226,699 people infected, 813 more than yesterday. Of these, over 50% in Lombardy, which records 462 of them. The figure currently includes positives, victims and healed. Yesterday the increase had been 451. Note, however, that the swabs made are about double yesterday. There are 716 patients admitted to intensive care, 33 less than yesterday. Of these, 244 are in Lombardy, 8 less than yesterday. The patients hospitalized with symptoms are 9,991, with a drop of 216 compared to yesterday, while those in home isolation are 54,422, with a drop of 1,175 compared to yesterday. The data were disclosed by the Civil Protection.

Coronavirus, data by region

In detail – according to the data released by the Civil Protection -, the currently positive are 27,291 in Lombardy (+218), 9,635 in Piedmont (-239), 5,330 in Emilia-Romagna (-195), 3,754 in Veneto (-250), 2,323 in Tuscany (-250), 2,264 in Liguria (-75), 3,786 in Lazio (-40), 2,178 in the Marche (-137), 1,518 in Campania (-155), 204 in the Autonomous Province of Trento (-44) , 1,941 in Puglia (-54), 1,524 in Sicily (-15), 600 in Friuli Venezia Giulia (-21), 1,389 in Abruzzo (-24), 308 in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (-1), 66 in Umbria ( -11), 341 in Sardinia (-39), 49 in Valle d’Aosta (-11), 382 in Calabria (-19), 84 in Basilicata (-9), 212 in Molise (-5). As for the victims, there are 15,597 in Lombardy (+54), Piedmont 3,679 (+47), Emilia-Romagna 3,997 (+11), Veneto 1,820 (+17), Tuscany 992 (+3), Liguria 1,376 (+9), Lazio 640 (+12), Marche 986 (+2), Campania 399 (+0), Autonomous Province of Trento 455 (+2), Puglia 473 (+2), Sicily 268 (+1), Friuli Venezia Giulia 320 ( +0), Abruzzo 389 (+1), Autonomous Province of Bolzano 291 (+0), Umbria 74 (+1), Sardinia 126 (+0), Valle d’Aosta 143 (+0), Calabria 95 (+0 ), Basilicata 27 (+0), Molise 22 (+0). The swabs made are 3,104,524, an increase of 63,158 compared to yesterday. There are 1,999,599 people swabbed.