In which provinces is it necessary to wear a mask? What is the penalty for not wearing a mask? Here are the provinces where wearing a mask is mandatory.

Corona virus has caused many changes in normal life. Masks are now one of the normals of our lives. markets in Turkey, market places and using public transport wearing masks requirement was introduced. Now, some cities have started to make it necessary to wear masks constantly with the decision of the Provincial Sanitary Board. So, is it mandatory to wear a mask in Izmir? In which provinces can not go out without wearing a mask? What is the penalty for going out without a mask? All the details are in our news …

Is it mandatory to wear a MASK in IZMIR?

Latest developments in Turkey’s population lived post in Izmir, the third most populous city and the city center was brought wearing masks mandatory in all counties. Those living in İzmir will face a penalty if they go out onto the street without a mask.

PROVINCES WHERE THE MASK IS REQUIRED

Because of corona virus in Turkey forbidden to go to the streets unmasked in the following situation in the province;

Sakarya, Burdur, Tunceli, Rize, Siirt, Kayseri, Kırklareli, Karabük, Adıyaman, Afyonkarahisar, Aydın, Balıkesir, Bartın, Denizli, Düzce, Kastamonu, Muğla, Şanlıurfa, Rize ,, Kırıkkale, Isparta, Konya, Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Gümüşhane , Amasya, Bolu, İzmir and Uşak Provincial Hygiene Boards imposed an obligation on citizens to wear masks throughout the city.

THE PENALTY OF TAKING OUT WITHOUT THE MASK HOW MONEY

In the provinces where wearing a mask is mandatory, the penalty for going out without a mask is 3 thousand 150 liras.

The statement of the Ministry of Interior on the subject is as follows;

It is announced to the public that the necessary judicial proceedings will be initiated within the scope of article 195 of the Turkish Penal Code regarding the behaviors that constitute a crime in accordance with the condition of the violation, in particular, in accordance with the Article 282 of the General Sanitary Law and the relevant articles of the Law.

RELATED NEWS Professor Dr. Taşbakan: Playing sports with a mask can be fatal