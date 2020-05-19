Shocking words from the person detained about fire in TRNC! I followed the devil

In the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) yesterday, there was a new development regarding the fire that occurred near Tepebaşı region, Kormacit village and Kalkanlı settlement area. Yusuf S., who worked as a technician in an electrical institution detained in the Kalkanlı region, where the Northern Cyprus campus of the Middle East Technical University was located, was also identified while trying to re-burn the areas where the fire was extinguished. In the search made in the vehicle of Yusuf S., who was detained upon the notification made by a citizen passing through the region, barbecue fires and materials that would cause fire were seized. It was determined that Yusuf S. threw the barbecue fires at the places where the fire was extinguished, causing fire again.

In the first statement of Yusuf S., it was learned that he confessed that he was trying to fire again, but claimed that he did not cause the first fire himself. “I had no purpose, I followed the devil,” Yusuf S. told the police. While deepening the investigation into the side of the police, it was noteworthy that Yusuf S. worked as a technician in an electrical institution. In the joint work of the police and fire brigade, a preliminary report was prepared that the fire in the Kalkanlı region might have been caused by electrical wires. The fact that Yusuf S. was also a technician in the electricity institution drew police attention on the possibility of sabotage. It was determined that Yusuf S. participated in extinguishing works when the fire first broke out.

Prime Minister gave the instructions

While the investigation, which is on the agenda of the TRNC Council of Ministers, is expected to expand, it was learned that TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar gave instructions to investigate the issue in more detail. Speaking at the Council of Ministers meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay said, “The investigation is ongoing. There is an assessment of a person’s name. We have received information. The police are conducting the investigation and investigation into which fires may be related.”