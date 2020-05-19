Biasin on Milan: “Maldini has scolded the possible future dt, the property has preferred to keep silent” – Milan News

0
5


  1. Biasin on Milan: “Maldini has scolded the possible future dt, the property has preferred to remain silent” Milan News
  2. Milan, confirmations arrive on Koch: the Rangnick factor … Calciomercato.com
  3. Milan, Campos is back in fashion: he is the alternative to Rangnick Pianeta Milan
  4. Baiocchini: “Rangnick absolutely wants a meeting in person with Gazidis” Milan News
  5. VXL, a Milanese blogger: ‘Maldini is the future: Rangnick values ​​it as 10’ Calciomercato.com
  6. View full coverage on Google News



Source link
https://www.milannews.it/news/biasin-sul-milan-maldini-ha-rimbrottato-il-possibile-futuro-dt-la-proprieta-ha-preferito-tacere-371460

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here