Coronaviruses increase again: 162 in 24 hours. 813 new cases, more than half in Lombardy. Less than 10 thousand hospitalized.

I’m almostcompared to yesterday the new cases ofin Italy, according to data provided by. ofdetected in the last 24 hours, more than half are inwhich recorded 462 new cases. Thus the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic reaches a certain leveland theof the infections returns to rise to the. Also the: yesterday for the first time since March they had fallen below the 100 threshold, reaching 99, while today they are registered. The total number of deaths thus rises to 32,169.

I’m 65129 people currently ill in Italy, 1,424 less than yesterday, when the drop had been 1,798. The number of players continues to remain above 2 thousand healed: total rose to 129401, with an increase compared to yesterday of 2,075. On Monday the increase had been 2,150.

However, continue on drop in admissions. In intensive care there are 716 people, 33 fewer than yesterday. I am still hospitalized with symptoms 9,991 people, 216 fewer in 24 hours. In home isolation instead 54,422 people remain (-1,175). In total they have been carried out 3,104,524 swabs, an increase of 63,158 compared to yesterday. There are 1,999,599 people swabbed.

Lombardy, with more swabs, registered cases are growing again

The number of coronavirus cases has grown again in Lombardy, contextually with that of the swabs carried out, according to the data provided by the Region: the new positives are 462, for a total of 85,481 in the region, with 14,918 swabs made. Yesterday the new positives had been 175 with 5,078 swabs, the day before yesterday 326 with 11,809 swabs. Numbers that confirm a stable proportion between the number of swabs made and new infections detected. The number of inpatients continues to decrease intensive care (244, -8 in 24 hours) and in other departments (4,426, -56 in one day). THE dead are a total of 15,597, with 54 new deaths, while yesterday they had been 24.

Throughout the province of Milan there are 102 new cases, of which 49 in the city. Today it does worse Bergamo, with 144 new cases, as it goes better at Brescia, with 41 contagions. As for the other provinces, a Como the total cases are 3,646 (+13), a Cremona 6.335 (+12), a Lecco 2,687 (+39), a Lodi 3,369 (+16), a Mantova 3,294 (+3), a Monza 5,338 (+42), a Pavia 5,047 (+25), a Sondrio 1,378 (+9), a Varese 3,401 (+9).

The other Regions: the infections

In detail, the currently positive are 27,291 in Lombardy (+218), 9,635 in Piedmont (-239), 5.330 in Emilia Romagna (-195), 3,754 in Veneto (-250), 2,323 in Tuscany (-250), 2,264 in Liguria (-75), 3,786 in Lazio (-40), 2,178 in Marche (-137), 1,518 in Campania (-155), 204 in the Autonomous Province of Trento (-44), 1,941 in Puglia (-54), 1,524 in Sicily (-15), 600 in Friuli Venezia Giulia (-21), 1,389 in Abruzzo (-24), 308 in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (-1), 66 in Umbria (-11), 341 in Sardinia (-39), 49 in Valle d’Aosta (-11), 382 in Calabria (-19), 84 in Basilicata (-9), 212 in Molise (-5).

The other regions: the victims

As for the victims, there are 15,597 in Lombardy (+54), Piedmont 3,679 (+47), Emilia-Romagna 3,997 (+11), Veneto 1,820 (+17), Tuscany 992 (+3), Liguria 1,376 (+9), Lazio 640 (+12), Marche 986 (+2), Campania 399 (+0), Autonomous Province of Trento 455 (+2), Puglia 473 (+2), Sicily 268 (+1), Friuli Venezia Giulia 320 ( +0), Abruzzo 389 (+1), Autonomous Province of Bolzano 291 (+0), Umbria 74 (+1), Sardinia 126 (+0), Valle d’Aosta 143 (+0), Calabria 95 (+0 ), Basilicata 27 (+0), Molise 22 (+0).

