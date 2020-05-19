Kılıçdaroğlu: What happened during the coup period is happening now

Turkey’s 81 provinces and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus listened to the young people who attended the meeting CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu, also answered questions.

“Hopelessness does not suit young people”

Kılıçdaroğlu on the assessment of the unemployment problem, “the CHP unemployment, we see this as one of Turkey’s most fundamental problem area. We believe that the unemployed, especially university graduates, is a much more serious problem. Because, after all, unemployment creates hopelessness among the youth. Despair does not suit young people. ”

“INSTRUCTIONS GOED FROM ANKARA”

Kılıçdaroğlu gave the following answer to the question regarding the arrest of Eren Yıldırım, CHP District Youth Branch Head, in Adana Yüreğir:

He asks questions about aid packages distributed in front of the district governorship. But the protection of the district governor threatens Eren by pulling a gun. A complaint is made to the prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor does not take any action, then releases Eren Yıldırım. But later, Erdogan and Adana AKP Provincial Organization are growing the event. Erdogan already made a speech on TV. Then the instruction went from Ankara. Eren Yıldırım was again detained, arrested and imprisoned. What happened during the military coup in Turkey is experiencing now. ”

“WHEN THE POLITICAL INSTRUCTION IS GIVEN …”

“After 20 July 2016, declared the state of emergency it is experiencing a civil coup in Turkey. There is no judicial independence. When the political order is given, the prosecutor and judges do what is necessary. The requirement of the political power is fulfilled, not the law. Putting journalists in jail, there are peaces, there is Osman Kavala. From his lawyer to academician, from young to old, the government has the behavior of imprisoning anyone who is against him. During the coup periods, the intellectuals of the society pay a price. ”

“YOUTH KEMAL’S YOUTH IS RESISTED TO INJURY”

Expressing the mistake in some way disturbs the power, that is, the rulers. CHP youth have a feature like this. It resists pressure, injustice. It stands for justice, human rights and media freedom. Mustafa Kemal’s youth should have such a feature. No one should forget, the spirit of Kuvayı-ı Milliye is embedded in the textures of this party. We love our country, our country, our flag. Even if those who lead us make wrong decisions, we will continue our resistance resolutely. As Eren continues. “

