When will he go to the street between the ages of 15-20?

News Entry: 19 May 2020 – 17:58 , May 19, 2020 – 18:01

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement after the Presidential Cabinet Meeting organized by video conferencing at the Huber Pavilion in Tarabya, that the curfew will be imposed in 81 provinces on the Feast of Ramadan. After this development, developments regarding the curfew under the age of 20, which has been going on for a long time, have been a matter of curiosity. It was a matter of curiosity when young people between the ages of 15 and 20 would be allowed to go out. So, when will she go out on the streets between the ages of 15-20?