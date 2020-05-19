The comment. Is this the regularization that Italy needed?

Rome, 19 May 2020 – Hundreds of thousands of people who have been waiting for years for a measure that would allow them to emerge from the scourge of illegal work. Plague that unfortunately characterizes the modus operandi of too many entrepreneurs from Italy, unscrupulous businessmen of an Italy that for decades has lost (or perhaps never had) the main road to follow.

Has this expectation paid off? Although theoretically the new government measure could affect thousands of people who work permanently as housekeepers, carers or farm laborers, there are many doubts that can be raised about the concrete possibility that it is actually used.

In these hours, an increasing number of “experts” are highlighting the possible ineffectiveness of the regularization put in place by those who wrote the law. Above all, it appears highly probable that, in the absence of incentives for employers, there will not be much willingness to provide for regularization.

As a first “je accusations“It must be said that, in fact, that this regularization is a sort of prize for those who have so far got away with the exploitation of undeclared work. The employer who has employed irregular workers can ask to regularize them, without penalties, by paying a flat rate of 400 euros to INPS. But we live in Italy, we got used to you will say.

Then there is the technical question of the new regulation. First of all, they do not convince the “extremely complicated” procedures devised by the creators of the law: they could represent a serious obstacle for those who find themselves living in conditions of great difficulty from every point of view. In addition, there was also a doubt about the real intention and convenience of the employer to proceed with the regularization or hiring of workers especially in a time of serious health, social and economic crisis such as the current one. At the same time, the alarm cry of employer representatives is growing louder: the risk that the mechanism set up will not be able to give concrete answers to the needs of entrepreneurs is increasingly real because the times of the State do not match those of companies.

To conclude, it should be noted that a regularization “worthy of its name” should not be limited to certain categories of workers or have time limits aimed exclusively at safeguarding market logic. The risk, to date, is that of a discriminatory and partial measure, which ends up by de-authorizing corporal and clandestinity as a function of an emergency rather than active and long-term policies.

The pale emergence of undeclared work will be of little use, in fact, if the arms and not the people will be protected.

S.C.