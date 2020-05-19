PlayStation 4 Pro The Last of Us Part 2 Edition Announced

Japan-based technology giant Sonyhas been working on the new PlayStation game The Last of Us Part II for quite a while. Appeared by millions of gamers when it appeared in 2013 The Last of Uswill be playing with the second game next month. Now, Sony has taken an impressive step about its upcoming new game.

Sony to increase excitement about its new game PlayStation 4 Pro The Last of Us Part II Announced. This special edition console features a matte black design embellished with the tattoo of Ellie, the game’s protagonist. The embroideries on the case of the PlayStation 4 Pro give this legendary console a completely different look, while the 2TB HDD and yet special design DualShock 4seems to offer a unique experience for fans of the game.

Introducing PlayStation 4 Pro with The Last of Us Part II theme

Sony makes it possible to purchase different products separately under the campaign launched for The Last of Us Part II. So if you want, you can buy this special version PlayStation 4 Pro or only DualShock 4s. also The Last of Us Part II If their fans do not need any of these products, again, a special version wireless headphone they can also buy. The general view of this wireless headset is as follows;

PlayStation 4 Pro The Last of Us Part 2 Edition price

According to the statements made by Sony, consumers can see PlayStation 4 Pro and other accessories to they will have different packages. For example, if you want to have a special PlayStation 4 Pro adorned with Ellie’s tattoo, The Last of Us Part II, game-specific PlayStation 4 theme, game-related avatars and a code that you will use to access the game’s digital content, about 2.710 TL + taxes).

The package we mentioned above exceeds your budget or if you already own a PlayStation 4 Pro, $ 64 (approx. 435 TL + taxes), you can get the special design DualShock 4. This special design is DualShock 4; again tattoo motif as well as the logo of The Last of Us Part II in the touch section. This game controller also has a matte black color.

Specially prepared by Sony for The Last of Us Part II wireless on-ear headphones Gamers who want to buy the model, $ 99 (approx. $ 670 + taxes) can work in full compatibility with PlayStation 4 when having to pay 2 TB $ 89 for a size Seagete-brand portable drive (approx 605 TL + taxes) payment is required.