Coronavirus bulletin Emilia Romagna 19 May. The victims drop to 11 – Chronicle

Bologna, 19 May 2020 – Contagions rise slightly, but the victims finally drop. Here is the new regional bulletin: 47 new sick and 11 victims: none in the provinces of Piacenza, Ravenna, Forlì Cesena and Rimini. Inpatients also decreased: minus 6 in intensive care and minus 38 in the covid wards.

There are 231 new healings today (17,987 in total), while active cases continue to decline, that is, the number of actual patients who have now fallen to 5,330 (-195). 151 people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild or no symptoms, are less than yesterday.

The victims

Unfortunately, 11 new deaths are recorded: 8 men and 3 women. Overall, in Emilia-Romagna they reached 3,997. The new deaths concern 2 residents in the province of Parma, 1 in that of Reggio Emilia, 1 in that of Modena, 5 in that of Bologna (none in Imola), 1 in that of Ferrara, 1 from outside the Region. No deaths among residents in the provinces of Piacenza, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena and Rimini.









The contagions

There are 47 new patients: 4,436 a Piacenza (3 more than yesterday), 3,402 a Parma (10 more), 4.900 a Reggio Emilia (8 more), 3,879 a Modena (3 more), 4,502 a Bologna (12 more); 391 positivity recorded in Imola (unchanged data), 980 a Ferrara (no more cases). In Romagna, cases of positivity reached 4,824 (11 more), of which 1,015 a Ravenna (3 more), 938 a Forlì (1 more), 768 a Cesena (2 more), 2,103 a Rimini (5 more)

Venturi

He accompanied us for weeks, during the darkest days of this terrible pandemic and then on, towards rebirth. Former extraordinary commissioner Sergio Venturi – guest today of the online transmission ‘Il volo del colibri’ – returns recommending prudence and responsibility.

“We hope that in phase 2 there is a collective responsibility – Venturi hopes – because there is a great need. I am seeing images of some cities, also in Emilia-Romagna, and it seems there is really want to party. But it is not yet time to let yourself go completely. ”









The virus has not yet been completely eradicated, recalls the former Commissioner. But he adds: “I don’t think this virus is the same as two months ago – says Venturi – because in the circular, as happens to all coronaviruses, it weakens. Today hospital doctors see quite different cases at first, than that they almost never end up in intensive care“.

Consequently, the former commissioner reiterates, “we have to do our own have respect who has allowed us not to collapse in these two months “. After all, Venturi suggests, it is a matter of resisting a little longer, also because” we are going towards the prospect in which we will either have the vaccine or have definitive medicines. And I believe pretty quickly, within a year, there will be discoveries that will allow us to put the masks in the drawer. I’m sure virologists will find the solution quickly, “says Venturi.