“In Italy, infections have easy ground. Just go to the hospitals and see some behaviors such as going to the bar in a surgeon’s green uniform. In other countries dismissal would take place or you will end up in jail. We are in bad shape with the fight against infections. ” Walter Ricciardi, adviser to the Minister of Health for the Covid-19 emergency and ordinary of General and applied hygiene at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University, host of the online event ‘Covid-19: what lessons for the Ssn’ promoted by the Altems (High School in Economics and Management of Health Systems) of the Catholic University of Rome.