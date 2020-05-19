BREAKING NEWS: corona virus death toll has reached 4 thousand 199 in Turkey

Breaking news! Turkey in the last 24 hours 1022 people a new type of corona virus (Covidien-19) diagnosis is placed, 28 people lost their lives, it was announced that the total number of cases, 151 thousand 615 persons and damage of 4 thousand 199 was.

Ministry of Health located and Health Minister Fahrettin on the website husband as share on Twitter “Turkey Day coronavirus Table”, according to the latest data, today has made 25 thousand 382 tests and 1022 people Covidien-19 was diagnosed.

In the last 24 hours, 28 patients died, 1318 patients recovered. The total number of tests was 1 million 675 thousand 517, the number of cases was 151 thousand 615 and the number of deaths was 4 thousand 199. The total number of patients in intensive care unit was recorded as 882, the number of patients connected to the respiratory device 455 and the number of recovered patients was recorded as 112 thousand 895.

“THERE IS A DECREASE IN THE LEVEL EXPECTED IN THE NEW NUMBER OF CASE”

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on his Twitter account, “There is a decrease in the expected number of new cases. The number of our patients who need intensive care is decreasing. Social distance of 5 meters. ” used expressions.