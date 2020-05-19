Eran Etzion: Cyberattacks against civilian targets – Fair game?

The Israeli-Iran campaign has been going on for decades, with varying intensity. It neared its peak in 2011-2012, where, according to foreign publications, the Netanyahu government marched towards a decision to launch a comprehensive war with Iran, or in the erroneous and deliberate jargon rooted by Netanyahu and his supporters – “assault in Iran”, on the weight of “assault in Gaza” “.

As if such a decision does not mean going to a proactive war and involving two of the three most powerful regional powers in the Middle East (Turkey is the third), a war that, in most probable scenarios, could take months to years, cause regional and international incitement in historical proportions, and end with acceleration in acceleration .

Fortunately, and according to foreign media reports also due to the US intervention, Israel abstained from this decision. Instead, many actions were carried out and only some of them were visible, aimed at preventing Iran from reaching a nuclear bomb and overthrowing regional hegemony in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan and other countries. This campaign is conducted through military, political, economic, legal, consciousness, and also in cyberspace.

The first known case of cyber-attack attributed to Israel is, of course, Operation Olympic Games (2012), which was reportedly a joint, large-scale American-Israeli operation that was a breakthrough in the history of war in general, and cyber warfare in particular.

It was based on deep intelligence penetration into the enrichment facility in Purdue, near the city of Qum in northern Iran, and a sophisticated tampering with its centrifuges, deep in the earth, by a dedicated computer virus that produced tens of thousands of hours of manpower in the virus. Or to an external network, which greatly increased the difficulty of penetration.

In the years since, the world has become increasingly aware of war cyber operations, carried out by states and not by independent hackers, Of various kinds. Among them is the Russian attack on the US election campaign, which according to various reports also included cyber penetration of ‘voting machines’.

A sharp report from the US Intelligence Administration described the depth of Russian cyber intrusion into US infrastructure facilities. Almost every American infrastructure facility has a Russian cyber worm, and the US has only a limited ability to identify and neutralize the threat. North Korea has also demonstrated impressive cyber capability when it stole the Sony movie repository, and the Chinese military hackers stole government, commercial and intelligence intellectual property for many billions of dollars, according to the US government.

Between the US and Iran, the cyber dimension has been in action since 2006, and it is growing . The US used cyber weapons against Iran about a year ago, as a replacement for conventional military attack and retaliation for the overthrow of US drones by Iranians. Obvious military targets have been attacked – missile launching and control systems. “Gilead,” who develops a cure for Corona.

Israeli cyber policy is covered under a heavy veil of secrecy, and Israel – like other countries – has not officially admitted to carrying out cyber attacks against Iran or other rivals. The publication in the Washington Post today, which attributes to Israel an attack on a new facility at the port of Bender-Abbas, may reflect a policy change. Both on the subject of assault and on advertising policies.

The attack was carried out against the terminal of a civilian tanker, and as far as is known to be the first of its kind against a non-military installation. The briefing given to the Washington Post a few days after the attack is also unusual. Although not identified as Israeli, but as a “foreign intelligence service”, he introduced satellite photographs of the “traffic jam” created at the entrance to the port, explained what exactly was being attacked, and claimed it was In response to an Iranian cyber attack on water infrastructure in Israel, which reportedly also included an attempt to control the introduction of chlorine and other chemicals into the drinking water, facing a particularly unusual and dangerous threat . The Iranian attack attempt has been exposed and thwarted.

In other words, Iran first tried to attack a civilian Israeli infrastructure facility and failed. Israel responded by attacking a civilian Iranian infrastructure facility, and was successful. The anonymous informant called the Israeli move “eye to eye”, but In practice, Israel seems to have reacted more intensely, according to the well-known conventional-war doctrine of “disproportionate response.”

Obviously, at this point there is a great deal about the visible, and yet it seems that some questions have to be asked about the course of things:

1

First, the timing. According to various reports, the Cabinet that approved the action convened at the end of the transition government, with the ministries and foreign ministries being manned by ministers known to be out of time for days.

Was it not right to postpone such a significant decision until after the establishment of a people-elected government, with a cabinet manned by security ministers and foreign ministers who served as chief of staff? Was there operational justification for the timing of the action, or was it political-personal justification?

2

Secondly, The very decision to attack a civilian infrastructure facility, even though it is a distinctly enemy state, is a significant crossing of the line that needs to be discussed in depth. . Although, it is known that Iran is the first to break the taboo and attack a civilian Israeli infrastructure facility. However, the attack was thwarted.

Would it not have been better to present the evidence of the attack in various international forums, And increase the pressure on Iran as a rogue state – an international lawmaker? In October, the Security Council embargo is set to expire on Iran, and the United States and Israel are trying to extend it. Wouldn’t presenting such evidence help the effort?

3

Third, Have all the implications of this dramatic decision been analyzed and considered? For example, does Israel actually legitimize civilian cyber attacks? The political-strategic implication of the decision is that Israel “aligns” with the worst in the states, and not with the progressive democracies.

At least some are struggling to create international norms that limit the use of unconventional weapons of any kind, including cyber weapons, and in particular against civilian targets. In its willingness to embrace the new threshold set by its enemies, Israel exposes itself even more indirectly to such attacks, rather than trying to leave them “out of the game.”

* * *

The Israeli-Iran campaign is expected to continue in all dimensions in the coming years. The Netanyahu-Gantz government is not expected to change its policy on the Iranian issue, and it is highly doubtful that it will conduct an in-depth and renewed assessment, as was expected of any new government.

Gantz and Ashkenazi as chief of staff were senior partners in the previous Netanyahu government policy, and although – according to many publications – taking independent positions on the fateful question of a total war, Netanyahu was full partners in the strategy led by Netanyahu. His chances of challenging his new positions are not great.

In spite of this, and perhaps because of it, In the absence of any real opposition on the Iranian issue around the government table or in the Knesset, a thorough and constant public debate on Iran, on cyber policy, and on the interfaces between them must be created. Although information gaps on these sensitive issues will always be, public control and discourse on government policy are important and vital.

