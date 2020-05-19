Coronavirus Italy, new cases increasing but decreasing inpatients

<h2>Today's civil protection bulletin, Tuesday 19 May, reports that 226,699 are infected with coronavirus in Italy.</h2> </p><div> <!-- VIDEO --> <!-- PLAYER VIDEO --> <!-- BEGIN EMBED CODE BC player --> <!-- END EMBED CODE BC player --> <!-- END PLAYER VIDEO --> <!-- FINE VIDEO --> <!-- SOCIAL TOOLBAR -->

<p>Today's Civil Protection bulletin, Tuesday May 19, reports that 226,699 people are infected in total <strong>coronavirus</strong> in Italy, 813 more than yesterday. More than half of these, 462, registered in Lombardy. The figure currently includes positives, victims and healed. The increase is almost double compared to yesterday, when 451 were registered. But it is important to note that even the swabs made are about double that of yesterday.

The victims there are 162 coronaviruses today, bringing the total to 32,169. Yesterday the increase had been 99 victims, the lowest increase since the start of the lockdown.

The currently positive are 65,129, 1,424 less than yesterday, when the drop had been 1,798. As for i healed, total 129,401, an increase of 2,075. Yesterday the increase had been 2,150.

The drop intensive care of 33, for a total of 716 patients. The patients hospitalized with symptoms are 9,991, with a drop of 216 compared to yesterday, while those in home isolation are 54,422, with a drop of 1,175 compared to yesterday.

Coronavirus, the positives region by region

Specifically, the currently positive are 27,291 in Lombardy (+218), 9,635 in Piedmont (-239), 5,330 in Emilia-Romagna (-195), 3,754 in Veneto (-250), 2,323 in Tuscany (-250), 2,264 in Liguria (-75), 3,786 in Lazio (-40), 2,178 in the Marche (-137), 1,518 in Campania (-155), 204 in the autonomous province of Trento (-44), 1,941 in Puglia (-54), 1,524 in Sicily (-15), 600 in Friuli Venezia Giulia (-21), 1,389 in Abruzzo (-24), 308 in the autonomous Province of Bolzano (-1), 66 in Umbria (-11), 341 in Sardinia (- 39), 49 in Valle d’Aosta (-11), 382 in Calabria (-19), 84 in Basilicata (-9), 212 in Molise (-5).

Coronavirus, the victims region by region

The victims are in Lombardy 15,597 (+54), Piedmont 3,679 (+47), Emilia-Romagna 3,997 (+11), Veneto 1,820 (+17), Tuscany 992 (+3), Liguria 1,376 (+9), Lazio 640 (+12), Marche 986 (+2), Campania 399 (+0), Autonomous Province of Trento 455 (+2), Puglia 473 (+2), Sicily 268 (+1), Friuli Venezia Giulia 320 (+0 ), Abruzzo 389 (+1), Autonomous Province of Bolzano 291 (+0), Umbria 74 (+1), Sardinia 126 (+0), Valle d’Aosta 143 (+0), Calabria 95 (+0), Basilicata 27 (+0), Molise 22 (+0). The swabs made are 3,104,524, an increase of 63,158 compared to yesterday.

There are 1,999,599 people swabbed.

VIRGILIO NEWS | 19-05-2020 18:23