Migrants: Schinas (EU), stall in Evros demonstrates safeguarding Union borders

Athens, 19 May 18:17 – (Nova Agency) – Events on the border between Greece and Turkey in the Evros region have shown that Ankara does not have the power to exploit refugees to make political headway. This was stated by Margaritis Schinas, vice-president of the European Commission for the promotion of the European lifestyle in an interview with “Euronews”. The Greek commissioner said that the EU has the ability, the means and the political will to act quickly in order to safeguard its external borders. Compared to the statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, according to which Ankara’s policy of “open borders” towards Europe will continue, Schinas said that the High Representative for the EU’s foreign and security policy, Josep Borrell , is in talks with his Turkish counterpart with the aim of updating the 2016 migrant agreement. “There should be no doubt in Europe that we need Turkey to manage migration issues and flows”, Schinas added, however, calling for “a solid basis for cooperation with mutual obligations that both sides will respect”.



(Gra) © Agenzia Nova – Reproduction reserved