Brazil, two positive governors in 24h – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 19 – Two governors within 24 hours
Brazilians have communicated that they are positive for the new
coronavirus.
The first to announce the result of his on social media
buffer was the governor of Roraima, Antonio Denarium, who
stated that he had mild symptoms of Covid-19 but without
explain how he would get infected.
Almost simultaneously, the governor of Pernambuco also
Paulo Camara, posted a video on the net in which, wearing
the mask, announced that he had contracted the disease.
