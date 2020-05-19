Brazil, two positive governors in 24h – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 19 – Two governors within 24 hours

Brazilians have communicated that they are positive for the new

coronavirus.



The first to announce the result of his on social media

buffer was the governor of Roraima, Antonio Denarium, who

stated that he had mild symptoms of Covid-19 but without

explain how he would get infected.



Almost simultaneously, the governor of Pernambuco also

Paulo Camara, posted a video on the net in which, wearing

the mask, announced that he had contracted the disease.