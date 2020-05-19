there is a reason. “And those who follow him say that …”

A certainty about the future ofthere is: this summer it will either be Barcelona or it will still be Inter. But from Spain the media bombardment continues on the player in the Blaugrana orbit: the latter has never exposed himself on the matter, precisely because, writes Il Giorno, he would be carefully evaluating the pros and cons of arriving at Camp Nou. “Those who have followed human and football development for a few years – we read – say that fear is not one of the aspects of character, determined and ready for challenges. There are other reasons that could push him to reject, perhaps by postponing him, the farewell to the Nerazzurri “. The player has no intention of accelerating his growth path. His “no” to Real Madrid at the age of 18 also shows this.

In addition to the negative sides, however, the Bull is also thinking about the positive ones: “The almost 33 year old Messi is not short of many seasons to play at the highest level, presumably. The chance to play alongside him has not happened to many humans and for an Argentine it is the maximum possible. In addition, unlike Inter, Barcelona is already a stable candidate every year for the European champion throne, also because it can afford mind-boggling engagements. The same Lautaro he would receive a salary in Catalonia much higher than that promised by the Inter club in case of renewal, “concludes the newspaper.