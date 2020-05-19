Statement of the “tactical” withdrawal from the south of the capital

coup leader of the illegitimate armed forces in the east ofSpokesperson Ahmed al-Mismari claimed that after the defeat against the Libyan government in the Vatican Military Base in the western part of the country, they also “pulled” from the fronts in the south of Tripoli.

Ahmed al-Mismari, a spokesman for the armed group “Libya National Army” led by Hafter, said that they will “restructure” some fronts in the south of the capital Tripoli, and these fronts will be transferred to new points. ”

Mismari, who argued that they would create new positions, “this means retreat at some points, but it was purely tactical and strategic”, was concerned that they could become targeted by their enemies, especially considering that civilians remained very crowded and cramped in some regions, especially on holidays. claimed to have taken this step. ”

“All these steps and moves were tactically calculated in great detail,” Mismari suggested.

Armed leader Caliph in the east of Libya Haft iswas ordered to attack the militia under his command in April 2019, and was dragged into the oil-rich Libya spiral of stability, seeking stability after the Arab Spring.

The government of Libya, after waiting for a long time defended the support it received from the security and military cooperation agreement signed with Turkey in order to protect civilians on March 25 announced that it had launched the Peace Operation Storm.

The Libyan army had announced many successes against militia in a short period of time, and on 13 April it announced that it was clearing the area of ​​3 thousand square kilometers from the capital, Tripoli to the Tunisian border.

After the defeats of the Khafter militias, they attacked hundreds of rockets and cannonballs in civilian settlements in the capital, and this month more than 30 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the bombing of the Khafter militias.

Libya army, which saved the strategic Vatican Military Air Base established on an area of ​​50 square kilometers in the west of the country from the Hafter militia yesterday, announced today that it is freeing the two districts near the Tunisian border, approximately 60 kilometers south of the base.



