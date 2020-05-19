Turkish Airlines’ May 19 special flight was completed in Samsun – Officials

0
5


  1. THY’s May 19 private flight completed in Samsun Officers
  2. Turkish Airlines flight took off from Istanbul for May 19 private flight Demirören News Agency
  3. 9th of May private flight with 9 million symbolic passengers from Turkish Airlines Habertürk
  4. Mynet’s historical journey from Istanbul to Samsun on May 19 from THY
  5. Turkish Airlines ” Flight of May 19 ” AirportHaber
  6. Show All Related News in the Google News app



Source link
https://www.memurlar.net/haber/906286/thy-nin-19-mayis-ozel-ucusu-samsun-da-tamamlandi.html

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here