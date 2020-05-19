Champions League: UEFA is considering a quarterfinals knockout and Final Four

Although more than one outline has been reported in the last two months to complete the Champions League, the UEFA work group is now working on the “Express Format” – as argued on Tuesday in the Ace. The Spanish media reports that there is a consensus among all parts of the team , Which is made up of the European Union, Club Association and local leagues.The idea was to renew the international factories and complete the missing games in the eighth Champions League final on August 6, with the factory switching to a knockout system starting on the quarterfinals which opens on August 8 and will be decided in the Final Four in Istanbul. Such a schedule would involve postponing the opening of next season, so players will be on holiday during September, resulting in the League of Nations games being postponed and the existence of the factory even endangered.

The UEFA Board of Directors meeting, scheduled for May 27, has been postponed for more than two weeks and will be held on June 17, to make time for planning the competition schedule, but also that three of the 12 cities selected for next year’s Euro hospitality raised issues related to the epidemic The Corona may waive the right.

